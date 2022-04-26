Baader Bank Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($163.44) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €128.00 ($137.63) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.40 ($146.67).

Shares of SAP opened at €95.74 ($102.95) on Friday. SAP has a twelve month low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($139.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

