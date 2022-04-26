Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Trading Down 9.4%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.85. 2,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.49) to GBX 356 ($4.54) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 460 ($5.86) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

