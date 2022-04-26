BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives $845.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $808.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.54) to GBX 860 ($10.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAESY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 88,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.