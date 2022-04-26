Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the highest is $3.74 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $15.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.89. 2,191,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,408. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

