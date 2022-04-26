Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. 20,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 291,255 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.80.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Banc of California by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

