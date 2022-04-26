Barclays Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 700 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.92) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.20) price target (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.47)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.04) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.20) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.39) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 697.60 ($8.89).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 568.40 ($7.24) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 554.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 585.45. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($13.96). The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,683.56). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,355.34). Insiders have purchased a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

