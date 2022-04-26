Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 971,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $668.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.