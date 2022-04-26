Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 971,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $668.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.