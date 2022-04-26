Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.