Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $330,482.60 and approximately $73,524.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00032704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00101568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 354,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

