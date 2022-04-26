Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 47.1%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 47.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37. 1,559,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,099% from the average session volume of 130,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 15.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.92 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,713,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,917,848.33.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.