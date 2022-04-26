Belt (BELT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.26 or 0.07387579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

