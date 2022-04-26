Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.70 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 174,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $826.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $633.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,937,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,149,000 after buying an additional 184,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.