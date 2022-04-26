Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) a €454.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €454.00 ($488.17) price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
DIM opened at €310.10 ($333.44) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €348.66 and its 200-day moving average is €410.81.
