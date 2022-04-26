BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.31) to GBX 2,500 ($31.86) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.85) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.59) to GBX 2,300 ($29.31) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,826,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.09. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

