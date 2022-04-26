Bintex Futures Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $40,166.86 and $14,970.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.57 or 0.07382133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

