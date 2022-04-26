Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.50.

Shares of TECH traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,835. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

