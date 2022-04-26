Biofrontera Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BFRI) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Biofrontera’s (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 27th. Biofrontera had issued 3,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
NASDAQ BFRI opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.63.
Biofrontera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
