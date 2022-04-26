Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0673 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

