BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from BMO Canadian Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ZDV stock traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.02. 122,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,992. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.98 and a twelve month high of C$22.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.51.

