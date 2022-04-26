BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE:ZPW traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.09. BMO US Put Write ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.20.

