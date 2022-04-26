BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.80 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) to post sales of $395.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.30 million and the highest is $417.80 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $444.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOK Financial.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

BOKF stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. 232,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,585. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.37. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 141,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,435,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

