Boku’s (BOKU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.44) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Boku alerts:

Boku stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. Boku has a 12-month low of GBX 109.55 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £369.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88.

In other news, insider Keith Butcher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,951.31).

Boku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.