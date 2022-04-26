Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) to announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.27. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $174.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,051. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

