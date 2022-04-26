Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,069. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

