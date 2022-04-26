Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,069. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.