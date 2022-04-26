Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Will Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $3.13. Cheniere Energy reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $13.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $5.05 on Thursday, reaching $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 46,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,394. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.