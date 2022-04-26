Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Clarus reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 187,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,944. The stock has a market cap of $746.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Clarus has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Clarus by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

