Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.14 Million

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will announce $253.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.10 million and the lowest is $252.18 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $235.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 58,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.53. 848,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,874. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

