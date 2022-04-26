Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.24. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFIN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 40,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.44. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

