Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.24. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFIN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 40,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.44. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.