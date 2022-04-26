Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post $1.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.31. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $9.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. 1,916,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 345.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
