Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) PT at $27.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. 32,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $410.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.