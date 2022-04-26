Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) PT at $112.71

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth $224,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRI traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 591,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,358. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

