Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Price Target at $257.91

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.60. The company had a trading volume of 887,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,141. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

