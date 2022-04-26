Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Target Price at $31.86

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 187,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $746.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Clarus by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

