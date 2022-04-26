Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Target Price at $129.43

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.67. 902,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

