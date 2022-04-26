Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price at $163.72

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 241,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.9% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $123.49. 744,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,601,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. The stock has a market cap of $363.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.