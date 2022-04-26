Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) PT at $142.00

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $22.90. 318,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,699. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.