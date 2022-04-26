Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) PT at $142.00

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of VWAGY stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $22.90. 318,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,699. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37.
Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.