Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIP shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,414. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,693,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759,684 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.