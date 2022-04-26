BSCView Hits Market Capitalization of $62,426.89 (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $62,426.89 and approximately $565.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.94 or 0.07372135 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.