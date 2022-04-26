ByteNext One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,465.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $614,672.93 and $10,465.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.83 or 0.07365927 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

