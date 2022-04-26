Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.05.

TXG stock opened at C$14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.43.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

