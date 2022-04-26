Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CSIQ traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 630,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,534 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

