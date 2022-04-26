Carrier Global Co. (CARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.