Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $333.24 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $333.24 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.10 or 0.07374239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,823,530,765 coins and its circulating supply is 4,538,375,628 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

