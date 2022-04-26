Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0442 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $302.53 million and $37.02 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,840,278,297 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

