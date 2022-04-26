Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Charles River Laboratories International traded as low as $243.31 and last traded at $243.31, with a volume of 3956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.34.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.50.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

