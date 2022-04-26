Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CHUY stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $246,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chuy’s by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

