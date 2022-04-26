CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $25.48

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $26.21. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($14.15). As a group, analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.