Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

