Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,410. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $103.59 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

