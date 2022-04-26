Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.09. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 3,952 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently -6.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

